I’ve Kept My Campaign Promises – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has stated that he has kept his campaign promises in the past three years of his administration.

In a broadcast to mark the third anniversary of his administration, he said: “We’ve maintained fidelity with our electoral promises”.

He said he would work hard to exploit and develop the critical sectors of the state’s economy such as agriculture, tourism and mining to rescue Osun from overdependence on federal allocation and turn it to an economic hub of South West.

He said his administration had revitalised over 300 primary health centres and renovated some general hospitals in the state.

He stated that other primary health centres would soon be completed to cater for healthcare of the residents particularly at the grassroots.

He stated that the Osun Health Insurance Scheme was offering free health services to the vulnerable citizens and delivering affordable healthcare to workers in the state.