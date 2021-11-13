Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Nine, Rustle Livestock

At least nine persons have been killed by bandits in Tungar Ruwa Village located in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen also rustled livestock, burgled shops, and carted away foodstuff, among other valuables.

Sources confirmed to newsmen that the gunmen invaded the town on Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of nine locals and several others injured.

The incident was confirmed on Friday night by the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu.

The police spokesperson said the tactical operatives have been deployed to the area to go after the perpetrators and to forestall further attacks.

The Command further appealed to the people to always cooperate with security agencies to clamp down on criminals and their collaborators.

Zamfara State is notorious for bandit attacks.