Buhari To Attend Intra African Trade Fair In South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected on Saturday to leave Paris, France for Durban, South Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari will join other African leaders at the official opening ceremony of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 in South Africa.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will, Saturday, leave Paris for Durban, South Africa, at a special invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to join other African leaders at the Official Opening Ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 which takes place on Monday,” the statement read in part.

The event is scheduled to hold from November 15 to November 21 and is being convened by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.