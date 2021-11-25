EFCC Places Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano On Watchlist

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on a watchlist, ahead of the handover of government in the state.

This was contained in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021.

The EFCC requested the immigration to place Governor Obiano on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

Obiano will hand over power to his successor, Professor Charles Soludo, on March 16, 2022.