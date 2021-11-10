Election Outcome Presents Hope, New Beginning For Anambra – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has described the election as one that presents hope and a new beginning for the South-Eastern state.

He made this remark while addressing the people of Anambra on Wednesday in his country home of Aguleri.

Governor Obiano stated that the governorship election has enabled, once again, the continuation of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government for the next four years with Professor Soludo as the governor-elect.

He commended the people for taking a decision to be on the side of progress.

“The outcome of this gubernatorial election presents hope and a new beginning for our dear state,” Governor Obiano said.

“For the second time in the last four years, Ndi Anambra boldly chose to stand on the side of positive history. People who thought 21 over 21 was a fluke have seen history repeat itself in a most memorable way.

“19 over 21 is a massive repeat of history, the difference is just two. Against intimidating odds, we stood tall and reclaimed the dignity of our people.”