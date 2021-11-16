EndSARS Report: Coalition Of CSOs Applauds Sanwo-Olu

Following the reactions trailing the #EndSARS report by the Lagos Judiciary Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters, a coalition of more than 120 Civil Society Organisations have come out to support, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.

On Monday, the panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government submitted its year-long inquiry report to the Governor in which they said, the state executive did not interfere in their assignment.

The coalition, operating under aegis of Conscience of the Nation Network (CNN), appreciated the Governor by taking a proactive step by calling on the military to help in stopping the carnage that hoodlums unleashed on Lagos during the protest.

The spokesman of the group, Dr. Jeremiah Kaltungu stated this in a press statement on Tuesday.

He emphasised that there was nothing wrong in calling on the military to roll back the hoodlums.

The Coalition also noted that the governor did not fold his hands but acted in the best interest as a deliberate step to protect lives, sources of livelihoods, economy of as well as social activities in the commercial nerve centre.

The group which spoke shortly after its “routine national check” further stated that, even as it was not happy that in the end, lives were said to have been lost as indicated by the report, the Governor acted in good conscience and deserves to be applauded for taking the decision.

The statement further adds that, the circumstances that led to the Governor calling on the military to support the conventional Police was the right thing to do in such precarious situation.

Part of the statement reads:

“We are of the utmost belief and have actually, after scrutinizing the situation, come to the conclusion that, the decision saved Lagos state. We wish to note that, every assignment by the armed forces or even the paramilitary has its rules of engagement.

“The Governor does not determine such and has no such powers vested on him by the Constitution. We salute his courage in this regards and want to roll out drums to celebrate him.

“We are also proud to be associated with all the monumental achievements he has recorded since assumption of office in this capacity. We are happy that he stopped the carnage by the undesirable elements.

“History will well document him as someone who saw a challenging situation and faced it squarely, and dislodged same”.