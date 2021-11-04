Ikoyi Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Declares 3-Day Mourning

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which claimed many lives and left some others injured.

A 21-storey building on Gerrard road, Ikoyi in Lagos had on Monday collapsed killing over 30 persons while nine were rescued.

Rescue mission is still ongoing to recover bodies of those believed to still be trapped under the collapsed building.

The governor in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, announced that all flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings while all official engagements remain cancelled during the mourning period.

The Lagos State Government commiserated with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier inaugurated the tribunal of inquiry set up to probe the immediate and remote cause of collapse of the 21-storey building.

Those inaugurated are President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners, Tpl Toyin Ayinde as Chairman; Dr. Akintilo Idris Adeleke; Arc. Yinka Ogundairo; Builder Godfrey C. Godfrey; Mrs Bunmi Ibraheem and Mrs. Ekundayo Onajobi as Secretary.