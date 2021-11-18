Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi Hampson accused of dating Davido

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nengi Hampson has been accused of dating award-winning singer, Davido.

This shocking revelation was revealed by controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover.

According to Gistlover via a post on its platform, Nengi is the latest BBNaija female housemate to have an affair with Davido.

Reacting to this, Nengi’s fan base who are popularly known as the Ninjas, shared their excitement that their mentor is being linked with Davido.

According to some fans, a WhatsApp group has been created to serve the purpose of updating fans on Nengi’s relationship with Davido.