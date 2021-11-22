Insurgency, Banditry As A Result Of Lack Of Education And High Unemployment: Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has expressed that Nigeria is facing insurgency, banditry and killing in Nigeria was as a result of lack of education and high unemployment rate among our youth.

He stated this in Ado Ekiti during the 9th convocation of Afe Babalola University on Sunday.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to work together for the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “We shall work together to ensure the unity of our nation. The reason why we are facing insurgency, banditry and killing in Nigeria was as a result of lack of education and high unemployment rate among our youth.

“Two problems are facing our education – the mismatch between education sector and industry, and the mismatch between graduates and labour markets. But I know that this university has been offering quality education that can provide jobs for our youth.” the governor said.