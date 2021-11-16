Jega Urges Youths To Join Active Politics

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has appealed to Nigerian youths to relegate their individual agonies to the background and unite to take active part in politics.

He made the appeal while speaking as chairman at a public lecture titled ‘The political and social-economic consequences of border porosity in Northern Nigeria.’

The lecture was organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (North-West wing) in honour of the late Dan Masani Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Jega agreed that although the youths had personal challenges and agonies, it would not be in their interests and that of Nigeria if they stayed aloof while the country was not being run properly.

He stated that Nigeria had the misfortunes of being run by leaders, some of whom he said, were selfish, narrow-minded, and without the necessary academic cum intellectual capability to lead.

Jega insisted that what Nigeria lacked was good leadership, declaring that it was time for the youths to come to the rescue of the country.