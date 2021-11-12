Be Active In Politics, Gbajabiamila Urges Nigerian Youths

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has challenged Nigerian youths to be active in politics.

He made this call on Thursday when he received a delegation of youths led by Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development.

“I’ll ask that you carry that advocacy out there because it’s for you. The youths are the greatest asset of any nation, not just in Nigeria,” he said.

“Since the Not-Too-Young-to-Run bill became law, you’ve not taken advantage of that. The Act appears to be a paper tiger. The enabling environment to work for that Act isn’t capitalised on.”