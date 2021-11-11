Lilian Afegbai Celebrates 30th Birthday (Photos)

Lilian Afegbai is definitely shutting down Instagram today as she turns the big 30.

The star has been enjoying her life for days now and even recently bought herself an expensive bag and treated herself to a good meal.

Lilian is a Nigerian actress and producer.

READ ALSO: Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires Brand New 2020 Range Rover

She has taken to her Instagram to release new photos.

Lilian said: “30 means I’m coming for it all and all I can say is thank you lord. Grateful for life, God thank you for sparing my life even when I was ungrateful. It can only get better, happy birthday to me, I guess this is welcome to the 3rd floor”

See post below: