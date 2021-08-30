You Don’t Have To Act Uptight Because You’re A Christian – Actress Lilian Afegbai

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Lilian Afegbai, has advised Christians not to be too uptight in the name of Christianity.

The Big Brother Africa star cum brand influencer took to her Instagram Stories to state this.

According to Afegbai, Christianity is fun and shouldn’t make people act uptight.

In her words:

“Christianity is fun. It’s a beautiful feeling. It’s peace. Don’t allow anyone make you feel you have to act uptight because you are a Christian. As Christians, we shouldn’t be judgemental. Live your truth, be kind and have a personal relationship with God. That’s all you need.”