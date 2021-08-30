“Look For A Man Who Will Love You, No Matter What,” Actress Caroline

Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma, has advised Nigerian women to look out for a man who who will respect and love them no matter what.

Danjuma posted this on her Instagram Stories while reacting to her colleague, Onyii Alex’s post that she finds it a sin for a broke man to indicate interest in her.

According to Caroline, even a wealthy man can disrespect a woman because of his ego. Hence, a man’s character is more important than his financial status.

In Caroline’s words:

“A wealthy man can disrespect you (ego) a poor man can disrespect you (frustration).. Look out for a man who will respect and love you no matter what (character analysis).”