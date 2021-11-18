‘One Of The Best Report Ever Produced’, Falana Speaks On #EndSARS Panel Outcome

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has described the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters as one of the best ever produced.

He stated this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The panel gave everybody fair hearing, bent over backward to accommodate those who should have been sent packing, did a thorough analysis of the evidence and arrived at recommendations that tallied with the findings.

“It was a thorough-going exercise, one of the best reports ever produced by a judicial commission of inquiry in Nigeria,” Falana said.

He, however, faulted the leakage of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

He said the state government should only release the report after its four-member set up to raise a White Paper on the reports submitted by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry has completed its assignment.