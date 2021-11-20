Osinbajo Urges Judges, Lawyers To End Slow Judicial Process

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that, as a matter of urgency, the Nigerian judiciary must address the issue of delays in processing cases through the courts.

He referred to delays in the Nigerian judicial process as the “elephant in the room;” wondering what would happen to the country’s legal profession in “another 50 years given the gridlock in processing cases through the courts and the question of the integrity of the legal process.

Osinbajo said this on Friday in Lagos when he chaired a Wole Olanipekun & Co., Justice Summit on Justice Sector Reforms in celebration of the 70th birthday of Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement titled, ‘Why we must address slow judicial process, by Osinbajo’.

Osinbajo urged for further engagements by stakeholders on the integrity of the legal process and its key actors, particularly judges and lawyers towards proffering solutions to the challenge of delay in court processes.

He also suggested that the deliberators focus on practical, and implementable ideas, not a rehash of the problems, saying “We are all experts at knowing the problem.”