Daddy Freeze Openly Shames Pere

Daddy Freeze has countered Pere after the Big Brother Naija star charged Nigerians to turn off their telephones at specific occasions during their trip for the good of security.

Pere said travelers ought to defer anything they desire to do with their telephones and submit to the flight group when they request that they switch off their telephones.

Reacting, Freeze said there is “literally nothing” amiss with leaving telephones on during departure and before the plane terrains.

He added that regardless of whether a cell phone is on a call during those crucial occasions of a flight, it doesn’t influence the gear of a cutting edge airplane.

Daddy Freeze has also challenged all Pilots to disagree if he is wrong with what he has said