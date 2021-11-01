Reactions as Whitemoney’s fans spray him with Naira bills at a Nightclub (video)

Whitemoney was captured dancing in the video while his followers untied many bundles of cash and bestowed it all on him.

While the club’s hypeman dropped multiple lines of shouts, the 29-year-old businessman who is clearly having a good time was also observed with a bottle of the costly liquor, Azul.

The big event also saw the presence of BBNaija stars, Angel and Cross at the venue.

debargainer wrote; she sprayed what she had……..cut ur cloth as to d yard u hv

chinenye_nwa1 wrote; Money dey this country oh 😲😲😲

aramide024 wrote; For a woman to spray him money she try 😂 we no be cheerful giver 😂😂😂

memsyy_ wrote: Na person wey go spray me #100 I Dey find like this

peterr_deee wrote; Funny enough

Some of this fan’s relatives never chop

swapcity_ng wrote; Why should I spray someone who just won 90million ‘ still go house on generator ! Lol