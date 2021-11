Reality TV Star, Eric took to his social media to share an adorable video of an attendant admiring his beauty.

The car got amused when the attendant admitted that he’s handsome.

In the post Eric shared, he felt impressed in his body fitness and color radiant as he speaks out in a pidgin tongue “I fine die”.

It’s such an interesting evidence when lady tells a guy you’re super handsome

Watch video below: