Recruiters, Concealers Of ‘Ghost Workers’ Will Be Severely Punished, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sounded a note of warning to those in the public service who recruit, conceal and defend the activities of ghost workers, saying that they will be severely punished.

He also warned that heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies who label new projects as ongoing will be penalised when found out.

Buhari said this on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, in his address at the 3rd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector themed ‘Corruption and Cost of Governance: New Imperatives for Fiscal Transparency.’

Also Read: We Must Uphold Family Values To Rebuild Society -Buhari

Buhari said, “Government will strike a balance to maintain social equilibrium, mitigate the effects of the economic hardship and at the same time reduce the cost of governance.

“Nevertheless, those who illegally bring in personnel into the public service and conceal ghost workers must be and will be severely punished”.