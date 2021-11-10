Smart Adeyemi: Senators Should Be Made To Account For Property Abroad

Senator representing Kogi west, Smart Adeyemi has expressed that serving legislators and all past public office holders should be made to account for property abroad.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Adeyemi stated that they should explain to Nigerians how they were able to acquire those properties.

The senator made the comments while contributing to a debate on a bill seeking to repeal and reenact the money laundering (prevention and prohibition) bills.

The bills were sponsored by Sadiq Umar, senator representing Kwara north, and Suleiman Kwari, senator representing Kaduna north.

Also Read: Drama As 19 Out Of 27 Lawmakers Impeach Imo Speaker

The Kogi senator said the bills are necessary because they will drive the federal government’s fight against corruption.

“This bill is furtherance of this government’s drive to fight corruption. There is no doubt that billions that have been siphoned abroad by those who have held public office,” Adeyemi said.

“This bill must take into cognisance public officers and their families. They should tell us how they got those properties. We should know who has acquired properties in the name of their families.

“Nigeria is bleeding out. Anybody who has held public office in the past should be made to give account. Even those who are sitting here.”