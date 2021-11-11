Think Well Before You Have Kids – Mercy Johnson

Veteran actress Mercy Johnson has advised her fellow women on what to consider before having kids.

The star shared a video of herself saying that women should make up their hearts for motherhood because is not an easy task to do.

Mercy said that she has been away from home since morning and coming back to rest but have to do some things for the kids especially make the kids sleep first before attending to personal life.

She asked Moms: “How is it like for you after work. When you see your apartment as being in disorder by your kids.”

READ ALSO: Mercy Johnson daughter’s school saga: Lady who claimed to be an eyewitness apologizes

“Before you get children, make up your mind say na wetin you wan do be that” she kept nailing on that statement, or else “you go hear am”

Those were her words in the video and many of her fans had to send their wishes and words of encouragement.

Watch video below: