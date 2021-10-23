“Sue Her For Lying Against You,” OAP Toolz Tells Mercy Johnson Over Clash At Daughter’s School

Popular Nigerian OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, alias Toolz, has reacted to the call-out of actress Mercy Johnson Okojie by a female Instagram user.

Information Nigeria recalls that shortly after Mercy Johnson Okojie narrated how her daughter reported the case of bullying to her at her new school, a lady identified as Nancy Chidera on Instagram called out the actress and slammed her for twisting the events of what actually transpired at the school on social media.

The lady further went on to add that Mercy Johnson Okojie took thugs to beat up the school’s head teacher for correcting her eight-year-old daughter, Purity.

The posts angered the actress and made her dash to the school to back up her written allegations in a live video. During the live session, the teachers and head teacher at the school debunked the lady’s claims that Mercy Johnson Okojie took thugs to beat up the head teacher.

Shortly after the actress went live, Nancy Chidera also went live to tender an apology to her, claiming that she was misinformed on the true events that happened.

However, on-air personality, Toolz, has weighed in on the situation, urging Mercy Johnson Okojie to sue the lady for cooking up such claims about her without true evidence.