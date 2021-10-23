Lady Who Called Out Mercy Johnson For Taking Thugs To Daughter’s School Apologizes (Video)

The lady who called out popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and accused her of taking thugs to beat up the head teacher at her daughter’s new school has apologized.

Taking to her Instagram page to apologize in a live video, the lady identified as Nancy Chidera said that she was misinformed on the whole events that transpired before she got to the scene.

Nancy Chidera further pleaded with Mercy Johnson Okojie to forgive her because she never intended to bring her down.

Nancy Chidera also begged Nigerians to consider her mental health and stop sending her death threats because she has been traumatized ever since.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nancy Chidera called out Mercy Johnson Okojie on her Instagram page alleging that she saw the actress and her husband bring thugs to beat up the head teacher at their daughter, Purity’s new school, adding that Purity was rude to the head teacher because the actress did not raise her well.