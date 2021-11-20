United Nigeria Must Guarantee All Citizens Security, Unity And Peace

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that a united Nigeria is not one where people are marginalised because of their tribe or religion, but a nation that guarantees all citizens security, unity and peace.

He stated this while speaking on Friday at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s policy dialogue in Abuja.

“It must be equitable and allow everyone to thrive on his own merits. Tribe, religion and class must not be used to discriminate against or marginalise anyone and civics must encourage cooperation and integration as a cardinal tenet of citizenship,” he said.

“We have to start substituting place of residence for state of origin and finding ways to immediately and brutally punish corruption in private and public spheres.

“Our local job markets must deliver jobs to people at their levels of learning, skills and experience. The nation must have economic stability and be a family-friendly place where parents can raise the next generation well.

“We will require income equality, especially across the genders. A united Nigeria will thrive on political stability and social security. It also goes without saying that the quality of the public education system and that of the public health system must be high.

“Both must deliver free to affordable services. It is only then that people will belong because they want to, not because they must.”