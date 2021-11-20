Dialogue On Democracy Will Engender New Ways Of Addressing Issues: Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that he believes that the discussions at the dialogue which focus on democracy in Africa will engender new ways of addressing issues.

He said this on Friday at the 2021 democracy dialogue organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, which had the theme: ‘Democracy and Unity of the State’.

“The operators of the institutions that facilitate the practice of democracy must be strengthened, deepened and be given an opportunity to ventilate,” he added.

The SGF also commended Jonathan for purposeful leadership and for his efforts at improving democratic practices in Africa.