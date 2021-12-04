Akeredolu Calls For Funding Of Private Universities Through TETFund Grants

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on the Federal Government to finance the operations of private universities in the country through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He noted that the incorporation of private universities among recipients of TETFund grants will help private organisations, churches and established individuals who have ventured into the sector to further contribute to the development of the nation’s education sector.

Akeredolu made this call while speaking at the 12th and 13th combined convocation ceremonies of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State where he was conferred with honourary degrees alongside Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, and Retired Archbishop of Lagos Province Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Ephraim Ademowo.

Akeredolu, while responding to the call made by the Supra Diocesan Board (West) Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd Joseph Akinfenwa, on government funding of private universities, said: “TETFund is education tax that is collected from everybody. I believe every institution must enjoy it.”