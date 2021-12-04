Liverpool Net Late Winner To Go Top Of The League

Divock Origi struck deep into stoppage time to take Liverpool top of the Premier League with a last gasp 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The Belgian came off the bench to strike with seconds remaining to ensure the Reds did not rue a host of missed chances at Molineux.

The win meant Liverpool leapfrogged leaders Chelsea, who lost 3-2 to West Ham in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Origi’s low finish from Mohamed Salah’s cut-back moves Liverpool a point clear of the Blues and two ahead of Manchester City, who face Watford later on Saturday.