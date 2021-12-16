Banditry Will NOT End Next Year — FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that no president will say banditry will next year.

The minister stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on whether the current security challenges would end before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023.

He said: “Nobody, I’m not sure any president will say by next year there will be no banditry. It is just like saying by next year, there will be no thief.

“But what is important is that they should judge us by our achievement. We’ve not thrown our hands in the air. There was a time they asked us to hire mercenaries, but our soldiers are doing their best in these circumstances.”