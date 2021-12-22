Bobrisky Threatens To Expose Mompha’s Secrets

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju a.k.a. Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, is still ranting about how his Dubai-based celebrity friend, Mompha, turned his back on him.

“Recall that the two got into an altercation on Instagram a few days earlier, with Mompha urging the crossdresser not to use his name to ‘chase clout.’

Bobrisky, on the other hand, found the warning to be offensive and has refused to let go of it since.

The crossdresser threatened to expose Mompha’s secrets to his business associates in a short video and a lengthy message.

