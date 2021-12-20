‘Don’t Forget To Call Me Baby’, Says Eniola Badmus As She Posts Stunning Photos

Eniola Badmus Reminds Us To Call Her Baby As She Post Stunning Pictures

The Nollywood actress has defied critics by continuing to share breathtaking images of her new figure.

She shared photos of herself stunning in a lovely short dress on her Instagram page a few hours ago, revealing her curves and amazing figure to the world.

The actress tells her fans, followers, and colleagues not to stop calling her baby in the captions.

Many of her coworkers, including Nkechi Blessing, Ini Edo, Laura Ikeji, and admirers, flooded the comment section with fire and love emojis, as expected.

See Post Below: