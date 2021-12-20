Cosmetic Jaw: Nkechi Blessing Blasts Laura Ikeji

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has stylishly thrown shade at Instagram brand influencer Laura Ikeji over her new jaw.

Laura Ikeji was previously reported to have faced backlash after flashing her new jaw on social media a few months ago.

Laura Ikeji was recorded adjusting the contour of her original jaw and injecting fluid into the area in a video that emerged online.

Nkechi uploaded a lovely photo of herself on Instagram, leaving many admirers and colleagues envious of her attractiveness.

She stated that she has noticed that many people are now paying to get their jaws replaced after being abused by netizens in the past.

See Post Below: