Face Of Man Who Owns Mansion Blessing Okoro Has Been Flaunting On Instagram

Nicholas Nneji, a Nigerian police officer, has been accused of being the father of relationship guru Blessing Okoro child and the owner of the large property she has been claiming and parading online.

Nicholas allegedly had a one-night fling with Blessing CEO, but she became pregnant, and her mother made sure the man accepted the child, according to Instagram blogger Gistlover.

According to the investigation, Nicholas Nneji’s property, which Blessing CEO claims ownership of, was built with money stolen from the Police Pension Scheme.

Gistlover Wrote:

“Here goes the owner of the house Blessing Ole CEO is flaunting, the man is her second son baby daddy, a married man who took una motivational speaker for one-night stand wey she later talk say she get belle”.