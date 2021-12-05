Fayemi Decries Mass Poverty, Inequality In Nigeria, Urges Action

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has decried the increasing mass poverty, mass unemployment and massive inequalities in Nigeria which he said were already generating disaffection among the citizens.

Fayemi stated this while delivering a lecture at the 21st anniversary of Mambayya House in memory of the renowned nationalist and founder of the Northern Elements Progressives Union, Mallam Aminu Kano, in Kano, on Saturday.

He identified access to qualitative education, healthcare delivery and the deliberate creation of job opportunities as urgent steps needed to restore citizens’ confidence.

He stated that investment in education and job creation would help address the challenges “generating various discontents in insurgencies, criminality, banditry and various extremisms”

The governor, who spoke on ‘Democracy, Good Governance and the Question of National Integration in Nigeria,’ also canvassed a return to politics of ideology which he premised on the need for a constant flow of fresh and refreshing ideas for national rebirth and advancement.