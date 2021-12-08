FG Confirms Some COVID-19 Vaccines Expired, Says They Were Not Distributed

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has revealed that within the last month, some COVID-19 vaccines expired in the country.

He, however, stated that the vaccines have been withdrawn and will be destroyed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Minister stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

He noted that donation of surplus Covid-19 vaccines with short/expiring shelf lives has been of great concern internationally.

Ehanire, however, assured that the government has been handling the situation effectively, upholding the greatest standards for the safety of all Nigerians.