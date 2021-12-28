Ghanaian returnee on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Edo state

A Ghanaian returnee is on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

The man identified as Osas is accused of murdering Elohor Oniorosa in what is suspected to be ritual killing in Egor, Benin, Edo State.

According to the State Police PPRO, SP Bello Kontongs, the father of the deceased William Oniorosa reported the case to the police and investigation is on to arrest the suspect.

He said: “The Suspect’s name is Osas and his surname is unknown. He was a boyfriend Of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa who reported the incident to the police.

“Investigation is on while the suspect is on the run. The Incident happens on the 24/12/2021,” the PPRO added.

It was gathered that the suspect recently returned from Ghana a week ago and allegedly slaughtered his girlfriend in Benin.