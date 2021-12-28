‘I Did It’, Nkechi Blessing Sunday Says As She Flaunts Newly Built House

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her social media to flaunt her newly built home.

The star shared photos of the house as she revealed that this is the result of her 6months sleepless night.

READ ALSO: “Please Add 30BG To My Name” Says Nkechi Blessing As Davido Follow Her On Instagram

Nkechi said that she is grateful to God as it was a difficult one but she did it.

She also revealed that she wish mother could have stayed longer to see the house as that was what she has prayed for silently.

Nkechi said: “Highlight of my 2021👏👏 This right here is my Sweat and Blood😊 6 Months of sleepless night😊 I give GOD all the Glory🙏 nobody told me it was this difficult to build a house with the hike in building materials 😫🤦🏻‍♀️ 🤣 but I DID it💪🏻 Just that my mother couldn’t wait to see Our house,What she has always wanted and prayed for silently 💔 I was going to write a long epistle,But let me leave it here first cus it still feels like a dream🤦🏻‍♀️ Built from Scratch to finish👏👏👏 This whole week I will be disturbing your timeline👅 Thank you Lord again🙏“

See post below: