“Please Add 30BG To My Name” Says Nkechi Blessing As Davido Follow Her On Instagram

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has resorted to social media to express her delight at what Nigerian artist David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has done.

Davido is now following her on Instagram, according to a post on her Instagram feed.

READ ALSO: Most Of My Colleagues Have Stopped Relating With Me – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi, who appeared ecstatic by Davido’s thoughtful gesture, suggested that people add 30BG to her name, and that she would be framing the follow-up to hang in her room.

She wrote:” Haaa Jesus I am screaming abi it’s my eyes the king himself I mean the one who have helped millions is following me @davido. Abeg make una help me check before I pull cloth. Pls Add 30BG to my Name i am framing that follow back and hanging in my Room, OBO DO ALL. E Too Choke”

See Post Below: