Gowon Dropped Gun For Bible To Keep Nigeria One – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to emulate a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and a former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, who he described as patriots making untiring efforts towards the good of the country.

Jonathan stated that after exiting public office, Gowon and Jang have continued to work towards Nigeria’s unity and are leaving enduring legacies for Nigerians.

Jonathan spoke in Jos during the official dedication of the 10 Commandments Prayer Altar built by Jang at Doi, Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

The ex-President was the chairman on the occasion.

Jonathan said, “Gen. Gowon used the gun as military Head of State to fight and keep Nigeria united and later dropped the gun and picked a great and mighty weapon, which is the Bible, to bring Nigeria together through the Nigeria Praise and Jang is doing the same thing in a very special way.

“Jonah Jang is really following the footsteps of General Gowon; he was a firm soldier who used the gun to keep Nigeria together having served as military governor, civilian governor and has been in the Senate now, using the Bible to as weapon for the unity of Nigeria.”