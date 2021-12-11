I Made My Father Proud For Not Coming Back Home With Pregnancy – Nancy Isime

The actress stated this during a podcast interview with Tea with Taymesan, in which she also discussed her career ambitions and how she got into the entertainment world.

One thing most people don’t know about her, she claims, is that she has a shy disposition, but her work allows her to hide that aspect of herself.

She said;

“I started working when I was 17, I have learnt. I am an old soul. I listen to people, I learn from them It doesn’t mean I don’t have my own mistakes. When I speak like this, it comes from a place of wisdom, it does not come from a place of perfection.

don’t go to where I don’t need to be, I am literally just at work. I am very anxious person so being in social gatherings doesn’t do well for my mental health. When I am working it’s different because it’s something I love doing.

I am a shy person people don’t know. My job has taught me to put the shyness by the side. When you see me publicly, I walk with my head down, so I pass through a lot of people. I did my father proud by not showing back home pregnant.

I have said it a lot of times, I am not from a rich home. I had to tell my dad to chill, that I will pay my way out of school.”

As an iconic figure, Nancy was also able to reveal how she kept herself from critics and controversies.

“I don’t find trouble attractive. I don’t find drama attractive. I am true to myself. I am someone who is just focused on work, focused on her goals and things she has to do, rather than being focused on causing pain for others”. She said.