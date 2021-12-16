If You Are Nice To Your Mother-in-law, You Will Have A Problem In The Future – Counsellor Lutterodt Tells Wives

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has advised wives not to compliment their mother-in-law else they face problems in the long run.

He stated that married women need to understand their position and ensure they don’t become too cordial and familiar with their mother-in-law.

Lutterodt who claimed that women who compliment their mother-in-law have a problem in an interview on TV3, added that anyone who is nice to their mother-in-law will have a problem in the future.

He Said; “Anyone who compliments the mother-in-law has a problem. Anyone nice to the mother-in-law will have a problem in the future. You will never be able to befriend your mother-in-law. It’s depravity and disrespect.

“My wife and my mother will never be friends. They do not fight, but they are unable to be friends. Respect must be present. The respect comes from the fact that she is an in-law, and you respect her on that level. You are not required to be nice to your mother-in-law.

“Don’t address her as your mother. She is your wife’s mother-in-law. Don’t be shy about saying it. She is not your mother, but rather your husband’s mother. You will never be her daughter. Remember that.”