Jaruma, Laila Charani Hook Up Amid Breakup

Days after calling out the honourable, aphrodisiac businesswoman Jaruma Empire shares an old video in which she linked up with Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila Charani.

Ned Nwoko and Laila are reportedly having a difficult time separating after the former accused the latter of cheating on him.

READ ALSO: Kayanmata Is Working On You, Jaruma Replies Ned Nwoko

Following the hoopla that accompanied their split, Jaruma criticized the businessman for being under the influence of her aphrodisiac drugs, which Regina Daniels had previously obtained for N5 million.

Moments after Ned and Jaruma’s public outbursts on social media, the entrepreneur was seen dancing cheerfully with the estranged Laila in an old video that went viral.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXVeTK1DTR9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link