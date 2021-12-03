JUST IN: Wike Presents N483bn 2022 Budget

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has presented a 2022 budget appropriation estimate of N483, 173,307,96 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The budget christened “Budget of consolidation”, the estimate has as proposed capital expenditure N314, 903, 108, 106 billion and N144, 764,818,977 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Reading the budget on the floor of the House, Wike noted that the proposed 2022 Capital expenditure is N7 billion higher than that of 2021.

Speaking further on the floor of the House, Governor Wike noted that the capital expenditure represents 70% of the total budget estimate while the recurrent represents 30% of the proposal.