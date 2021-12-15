Kemi Olunloyo Says Marriage Has Always Been A Scam
The investigative journalist uses the microblogging platform Twitter to reiterate her claim that marriage is a scam.
This is in response to a court ruling declaring all Ikoyi Marriage Registry marriages to be illegal and invalid.
While celebrities like Banky W and Simi, who married their spouses in the said registry, reacted to the latest development, Kemi declared marriage to be a big fraud.
The 57-year-old then expressed her gratitude to God for never having married.
She expressed herself as follows:
“#MarriageIsAScam
My hashtag finally comes true
Thank God I’ve never been married
#IkoyiRegistry”
See tweet below: