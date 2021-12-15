Kemi Olunloyo Says Marriage Has Always Been A Scam

The investigative journalist uses the microblogging platform Twitter to reiterate her claim that marriage is a scam.

This is in response to a court ruling declaring all Ikoyi Marriage Registry marriages to be illegal and invalid.

While celebrities like Banky W and Simi, who married their spouses in the said registry, reacted to the latest development, Kemi declared marriage to be a big fraud.

The 57-year-old then expressed her gratitude to God for never having married.

She expressed herself as follows:

“#MarriageIsAScam

My hashtag finally comes true

Thank God I’ve never been married

#IkoyiRegistry”

