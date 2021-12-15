Princess Shyngle Says She Only Wants Gay Friends Now

Princess Shyngle Claims She Only Wants Gay Friends Now

The popular Gambian actress revealed the types of friends she prefers to keep to herself, specifically gays.

The controversial actress took to Instagram to express her desire to be friends with g*ys in the future.

READ ALSO: I’ll Delete My Social Media Accounts If Mr Right Asks Me To – Actress Princess Shyngle

The actress explained that she has grown tired of her ‘straight’ friends because they are all ‘judgemental, boring, and hating a$$’ and full of hatred.

According to her:

“At this point in my life I think I only wanna have g*y friends.

I am sick and tired of y’all boring a$$, judge mental, hating a$$ straight mofos.”

See her post below;