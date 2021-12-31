Lagos Announces Second Term Resumption Date For Schools

Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state will resume for the second term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made this known in a statement on Friday, titled, ‘Lagos public and private schools resume Tuesday, January 4, 2022, for 2nd term’.

Also Read: Atiku: Parents Should Be Forced To Send Kids To School

Seriki-Ayeni explained that all students are expected back in school as academic activities start the same day.

“The Director-General wishes the students and teachers happy resumption while enjoining all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

“School leaders should also note that the Mid-Term break for the second term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April, 2022,” the statement added.