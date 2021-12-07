Man Allegedly Set To Wed Three Pregnant Lovers In Delta (Photo)

A man is reportedly set to wed his three heavily pregnant lovers in Delta state.

A Twitter user identified by her handle as @MrsZanga disclosed this in a tweet she made.

This is coming after a man who also hails from Delta took the bold step by marrying two pregnant women on the same day which got social media agog.

Sharing what seems to be a pre-wedding photo of the man and his prospective pregnant wife, the netizen wrote:



“Another Delta man set to marry his three (3) happily pregnant lovers.”

See the tweet below: