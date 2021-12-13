Man Puts Up His Kidney For Sale To Raise Money For Bride Price

A love-struck Kenyan man has left social media users in shock after he decided to put his kidney up for sale to raise Ksh 1.5M (N5.4m) bride price to marry his heartthrob.

The unidentified man claimed that his in-laws denied him a chance to marry the love of his life for failing to raise Ksh1.5 million as dowry.

He asked social media users to help him raise the amount to marry the love of his life, adding that he has opted to put up his kidney on sale in a bid to raise the required dowry.

He Wrote;

“The family denied me the chance to marry the love of my life until I pay Ksh 1.5 million.

“I have decided to sell my kidney at an offer of Ksh 2 million. Someone help.”