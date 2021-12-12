Megan Thee Stallion Becomes College Graduate

Congratulations are in order as rapper Megan Thee Stallion becomes a University graduate.

The star graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

The Cry Baby singer turned to Instagram to celebrate becoming a college graduate.

She dropped photos and a video from the graduation ceremony to cherish the moment.

Megan Thee Stallion posted the photos with caption, “Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today” followed by a heart emoji.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, also disclosed that she graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

Fans and friends also congratulated her on graduation.

Cardi B took to Twitter and shared the same photo of Megan to congratulate her.

She tweeted “Congrats theestallion. all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you.”

See her post below: