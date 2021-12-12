Over 1.9m Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Lagos

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said the state has received 1,912,394 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

While delivering the state’s Vaccination Update as of Dec. 10, Abayomi revealed this on Sunday through its official Instagram account @profakinabayomi.

According to him, the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 864, 467 people, and the second dose was given to 494, 385 people.

The first dosage of the Moderna vaccination was given to 317, 784 people, while the second dose was given to 235, 758 people, according to the commissioner.

According to Abayomi, 3.04 percent of the targeted population had received two vaccine doses.

He said that 13, 905, 615 doses of vaccines need to be administered for the state to achieve its herd immunity target.